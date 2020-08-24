1/1
Bruce MARTIN
Passed away on August 22, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Kathy (Gimbel). Loving father of Darren (Kristen) and Kari. Cherished grandpa of Juliana, Cameron and Carter. Dear brother of Harold and Willard (Karen). Brother-in-law to Phares Bauman, Ruby (David) Rorke and Ross (Jayne) Gimbel. Predeceased by his siblings Laura, Earl and Paul. Bruce was a kind, compassionate, caring man. He had a father heart and spent many years caring for others through Christian counselling. He impacted the world with patience and guidance. Bruce's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Private burial to follow on a later date. Guests are required to RSVP for the visitation and/or service. Masks are mandatory. Guests are also welcome to view the service at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cambridge Vineyard Christian Fellowship or to Children's Evangelism Fellowship of Canada - Peter Tigchelaar would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bruce's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
