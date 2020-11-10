1/1
Bruce Richard WIESE
Passed away peacefully, on Saturday November 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Dianne Braun for 35 years. Loving father of Mark Wiese (Ida) and stepfather of Brenda Holst (Richard), Patricia Wagler (Robert), Kathleen Perry (Joseph) and Robert Braun (Helga). Proud Papa of Tareq, Rumsey, Nathan (Tawnya), John (Amanda), Amanda (Trevor), Joshua (Heidi), Jason (Kate), Kyle (Mallory), Angela (Greg), Stephanie (Joe), Melissa (Cesar), Adam (Jocelyn), Kellie (Ryan), Troy (Samantha), Alexander, Laura (Josh), Madelyn (Jordan) and 15 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Richard (1985) and Rita Wiese (2008) and his brother John (1999). Bruce was a proud member of the U.S Army. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A private family service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Children's Wish Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Bruce's memorial. Forever in our Hearts


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 10, 2020.
