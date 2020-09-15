Bruce WITTNEBEL

Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Listowel Memorial Hospital, in the arms of his beloved wife Lucille of 45 years. Survived by sons Ronald (Holly) Wittnebel of California, Jeff Wittnebel of Idaho, David (Bertha) Vanderburgh of Nova Scotia, daughter Lyn (Doug) Zettell of Elmira and daughter-in-law Donna Vanderburgh of Kitchener. Adored grandfather of Jarett, Scott, Catherine and Elizabeth Vanderburgh and Sara Thompson. Loving great-grandfather of two. Predeceased by his parents John and Edith (nee Martin) Wittnebel and his son Norman Vanderburgh. He will be dearly missed by his brothers, sister, nephews and many other family members and friends. Bruce retired from Schneider's after 40 years of service as a Tow Motor Driver. A special thank you to the staff at Listowel Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Village Clubhouse (5651 Perth County Line 86, Listowel). Donations to the Listowel Memorial Hospital will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
.