1/1
Bruce WITTNEBEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Listowel Memorial Hospital, in the arms of his beloved wife Lucille of 45 years. Survived by sons Ronald (Holly) Wittnebel of California, Jeff Wittnebel of Idaho, David (Bertha) Vanderburgh of Nova Scotia, daughter Lyn (Doug) Zettell of Elmira and daughter-in-law Donna Vanderburgh of Kitchener. Adored grandfather of Jarett, Scott, Catherine and Elizabeth Vanderburgh and Sara Thompson. Loving great-grandfather of two. Predeceased by his parents John and Edith (nee Martin) Wittnebel and his son Norman Vanderburgh. He will be dearly missed by his brothers, sister, nephews and many other family members and friends. Bruce retired from Schneider's after 40 years of service as a Tow Motor Driver. A special thank you to the staff at Listowel Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Village Clubhouse (5651 Perth County Line 86, Listowel). Donations to the Listowel Memorial Hospital will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved