1/
Bruce WITTNEBEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Listowel Memorial Hospital, in the arms of his beloved wife Lucille of 45 years. Survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and dearly missed by many others. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the celebration of life at the Village Clubhouse on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Listowel has been cancelled. Donations to the Listowel Memorial Hospital will be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home (519 904 0400). A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Village Clubhouse
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved