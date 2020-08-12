1/2
Brunhilde "Hilde" Huber
Passed away on August 10, 2020 at the Village of Winston Park LTC at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 69 years to Edmund. Loving sister to the late Kunigunde Kafer of Germany.Predeceased by her parents, Peter and Eveline Sauer. She was a longtime employee at Arrow Shirts in Kitchener. She and Edi were passionate gardeners and won many prizes for their beautiful roses. Hilde loved to bake and cook, and was a Tante to many. Cremation has taken place and an interment service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, 119 Arlington Blvd., Kitchener. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Hilde's service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. A special thank you to the staff of the Village of Winston Park LTC for their kindness and compassion shown to Hilde over the last four years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Hilde's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 12, 2020.
