Bruno HETKE

Bruno ended his journey on earth and is now reunited with his beloved mother. Grieving are his wife Crystal of almost 56 years, daughter Jessica (John), son Richard (Sharon). Grandfather of Christina, Anabella, Marie, Beatrice and Edmund. Lovingly remembered by his nephew Ralph (Carolyn). Predeceased by his niece Susan; parents Helene and Johann; brothers Paul, Edmund and Eugen. Bruno was born in Helenow, a small German village in Poland. Cremation and a private family service have taken place. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Grand River Hospital Foundation or Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society and may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.