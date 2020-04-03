Home

Bruno Vittorio Petricca Obituary
Petricca, Bruno Vittorio - Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Monday March 30, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving and devoted husband of Linda Petricca (nee Belanger). Cherished father of Michael Petricca (Sonia) and Paul Petricca (Brittany). Proud grandfather of Preston, Michael Jr., Lucas, Anthony and Nicholas. Beloved brother of Phyllis Petricca (the late Danny), Jesse Duchich (Frank) and Anne Petricca (Gary Allen). Bruno will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services were held at Mount View Cemetery. A Celebration of Bruno's life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the would be appreciated by the family. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020
