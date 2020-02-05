|
In loving memory of Bryan Gleason, May 27 1939 - February 5 2019 I'd like the memory of me To be a happy one. I'd like to leave an after glow Of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo Whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times And bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve To dry before the sun Of happy memories That I leave when life is done. We miss you each and every day. Love, Bonnie and family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020