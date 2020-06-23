Bryce FOSTER

Passed away June 19, 2020 at the age of 60 years. Survived by his mother Geraldine, his brother Alan, his sisters Elaine (David) Adair and Caroline Foster, and his partner Nancy Wysocki. Predeceased by his father David Foster. He was born in England and came over with the family in 66 to Toronto and moved to Waterloo in 70. Bryce had several work places over the years the last being DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc. He took water management studies in Sault Ste Marie. He was creative and had a unique spirit. He had a passion for Nan, music, golf and his pets. A Private Family Memorial Service to celebrate Bryce's life will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Cremation will have taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to CHMA Waterloo Wellington or Grand River Hospital may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 23, 2020.