1951-2020 In sadness, we announce the passing of Bryon on August 25th. He will be joining his mother Mary Louise (McCurdy) and father Wilmer Woodard, brothers, William, Melvin and Joseph. He leaves behind his sisters Marlene (Sid) Kenmir, Peggy Rutters and Patricia Woodard, his daughters Tina and Sabrina, grandchildren Tyler, Kylee, Cassidy and Ryan and great grandchildren Marisa and Jaxon and all his many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Barry Searth and Barb White for always being a constant in his life and to Jennifer Polzin for always checking on him. A Graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener on Saturday, September 26th,2020 at 2:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener. (519-749-8467) Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Bryon's memorial.