Bryon Arthur "Woody" Woodard
1951-2020 In sadness, we announce the passing of Bryon on August 25th. He will be joining his mother Mary Louise (McCurdy) and father Wilmer Woodard, brothers, William, Melvin and Joseph. He leaves behind his sisters Marlene (Sid) Kenmir, Peggy Rutters and Patricia Woodard, his daughters Tina and Sabrina, grandchildren Tyler, Kylee, Cassidy and Ryan and great grandchildren Marisa and Jaxon and all his many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Barry Searth and Barb White for always being a constant in his life and to Jennifer Polzin for always checking on him. A Graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener on Saturday, September 26th,2020 at 2:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener. (519-749-8467) Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bryon's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
