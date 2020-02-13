Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
(519) 595-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Buddy COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buddy Wayne COOK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buddy Wayne COOK Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Buddy (Bud) Wayne Cook on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 of Milverton at Knollcrest Lodge at the age of 80 after a long struggle with Alzheimers. Buddy was the beloved husband of Connie (nee Schweitzer), for over 58 years. Cherished father of Kevin (Debbie), David (Diane), Shelley (Brad), Sue, and Scott (Laurie) and cherished grandfather to Stacy (Murray), Shawn (Alison), Justin (Kurtis), Christopher (Becca), Samantha (Rob), Kyle, and Shane. Loving great-grandfather to Elsie and Myla. Predeceased by his parents George (Jack) and Miele (Nee Tanner). Remembered by brothers Paul (Minerva), Bob (Ruth Anne), and Bill (Jean). Bud was the founder and owner of Cook Millwrighting Ltd. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours at the Milverton Hunt Camp with family and friends. He enjoyed snowmobiling, ATVing, hunting, and fishing. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the caring staff at Knollcrest Lodge for their compassion and care of Bud over these past two years and for their support and concern for Connie and the family. Friends and family are welcome to join us for a service followed by a celebration of life luncheon at Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Knollcrest Lodge would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -