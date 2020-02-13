|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Buddy (Bud) Wayne Cook on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 of Milverton at Knollcrest Lodge at the age of 80 after a long struggle with Alzheimers. Buddy was the beloved husband of Connie (nee Schweitzer), for over 58 years. Cherished father of Kevin (Debbie), David (Diane), Shelley (Brad), Sue, and Scott (Laurie) and cherished grandfather to Stacy (Murray), Shawn (Alison), Justin (Kurtis), Christopher (Becca), Samantha (Rob), Kyle, and Shane. Loving great-grandfather to Elsie and Myla. Predeceased by his parents George (Jack) and Miele (Nee Tanner). Remembered by brothers Paul (Minerva), Bob (Ruth Anne), and Bill (Jean). Bud was the founder and owner of Cook Millwrighting Ltd. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours at the Milverton Hunt Camp with family and friends. He enjoyed snowmobiling, ATVing, hunting, and fishing. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the caring staff at Knollcrest Lodge for their compassion and care of Bud over these past two years and for their support and concern for Connie and the family. Friends and family are welcome to join us for a service followed by a celebration of life luncheon at Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Knollcrest Lodge would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 13, 2020