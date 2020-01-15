|
|
Born October 21, 1933 in West Bend, Saskatchewan. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital at the age of 86. Bernie was the beloved wife of Len Campbell for 66 years. She is also survived by her daughters Maureen Dietrich (Dennis) and Pam Geringer (Fred), 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Gladys Campbell, son-in-law John Forget, sisters-in-law Marion Wood and Shirley Rea, brother-in-law Pat White and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her daughter Sharon Forget (1998) and her son James Campbell (2017). Bernie's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. In lieu flowers, donations to the Canadian Liver Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bernie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020