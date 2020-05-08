It is with heavy hearts and gratefulness for a life well-lived that we announce the death of Burnell Blair Reid. He is survived by Esther his wife of 56 years. Loving father to son, Dr. Edward Reid and daughter-in-law Dr. Christine Doucet, daughter Mary Reid and son-in-law Robert Howard, and daughter Kelley Reid and partner Michael Peters. Loving grandfather to Sam and Logan Mooibroek, and Max and Ben Howard. Dear brother of Marie and brother-in-law Claude Crawford and sister Shirley Reid. He was predeceased by his parents Janet and Blair Reid and his sister Norma Haddow. Bernie was born in Centreville, New Brunswick. After high school he attended NB Teacher's College in Fredericton. He taught high school math and phys. ed for two years before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). He trained as a fighter pilot and retired with over 25 years of service and over 6,000 fighting hours. He was a member of the RCAF Guynemer team in 1961 and 1962. He flew the F-86 Sabre in 421 Squadron in Grostenquin, France for four years. On return to Canada, being an experienced pilot, Bernie became an instructor on the Sabre Transition Unit in Chatham, New Brunswick. This is when he met and married his wife, Esther, a nursing sister on the base. It was in Chatham, NB where his three children were born. Bernie's next tour was on the CF-5 in Cold Lake, Alberta. His flying career was brought to new heights when he flew the CF-104 Star Fighter, which took him to Baden-Soellingen, West Germany in 1975 until 1982. He then worked for two years as a maintenance test-pilot on the CF-104 before returning to Canada. As a career pilot, his flying took him to parts of North America and Europe. Among his many deployments, he also flew in Arizona, Norway and Scotland. As a well-respected pilot, Bernie was awarded the Silver Jubilee Medal. He also participated in many airshows. In the years prior to his retirement from the Canadian Forces Bernie also dedicated himself to furthering his education and received his Bachelor of Arts and Economics from University of Manitoba. After retirement Bernie moved to Kitchener, Ontario working as a stock broker with Richardson Greenshields. He was an active Rotarian for many years while continuing his interest in social activities and sports and he remained an active golfer into his 80s. His love of sports, curling in particular, gave way to inspiring his daughter Kelley and grandson Sam. He even played in a 3-generational curling team at the KW Granite Club with them. He had a lifelong talent for music, playing the piano and saxophone. His love of dancing preceded him. He entertained at social events, always the last to leave the party. The one passion that stayed with him all his life was hunting and fishing. Most years he went home to New Brunswick to hunt in the fall. Bernie had a full life, enjoying his family, his work, and his toys. Bernie's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the emergency doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital for their care and kindness. A celebration of Bernie's life will be held at a later date. A private interment will be held in Centreville, New Brunswick. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society inspired by his love for animals, would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Burnell's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020.