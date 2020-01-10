|
|
of Newton, passed away surrounded by his family at Victoria Hospital, London on Tuesday January 7, 2020 in his 77th year. Calvin's first career was dairy farming. He was also a custodian with the Waterloo County School Board for 30 years. Always in her heart and forever loved by his wife Marianne (Stockie) Shantz. Loving father of Tina, Susan, Jody (Frank), Tim (Sharon), Dan (Tammy), Randy (Andrea) and Jeff (Melissa). Dearly missed by his 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his brothers Merle (Velma) Shantz, Royale (Kelli) Shantz and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Mary Shantz, Marlene (Jimmy) Fritz, Debbie (Doug) Metzger, James (Janet) Stockie and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Beatrice (Snider) Shantz and his brother Ellis Shantz. Friends may call at the FUTHER-FRANKLIN FUNERAL HOME, 1172 Henry Street, Wellesley on Saturday January 11 from 1-4 & 7-9 p.m. and on Sunday January 12 from 1-4 & 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 50 Well Street, Stratford on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Chris Pietraszko officiating. Interment in St. Agatha Roman Catholic Cemetery. Calvin was the rock of our family. A humble and caring man who will live on in the hearts of many. He was one of a kind. God bless friends and family for all their support through our time of need. Great appreciation to staff at CCTC Victoria Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Audra Duncan and her vascular team. In lieu of flowers, donations to LHSC Foundation-Victoria Hospital or a would be appreciated by the family. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com