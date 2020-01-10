|
|
Cam passed away on January 3, 2020 at home in Kitchener, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness. He was 69 years old. Loving husband of Marianne. Cam is survived by his son William Pfanner Scott, his brother Wilfred Pfanner (Marg), sister Pat Cole (Dan), sister Judy Anderson (Wayne), brother Rick Pfanner (Trudy) and his many nieces and nephews. His brother Ron Pfanner passed on before him. Owner of C & M Logistics, Cam spent his life driving long haul transport truck. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. at the Dedication Centre in Williamsburg Cemetery, 1541 Fischer-Hallman Road, Kitchener, ON N2R 1P6. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com