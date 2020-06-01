Cameron Lee BENNETT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cameron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cameron Lee Bennett on Friday, May 29, 2020 in his 87th year. Devoted and loving husband to Mary Carolyn Bennett for many years and for many years prior to Mary Jane Bennett (predeceased). Father of David and his wife Lori, Lee and her husband Will Elder and Stephen and his wife Shelley. Grandfather to Andrew, Jillian, Justin, Alex, Colby and Sarah. Stepfather to Krista, Kurt, Riley and his partner Billie. Cameron (Cam) was born February 8, 1934 in Galt Ontario to Benny and Olive Bennett. He is pre-deceased by his brother Jim. Born and raised in Galt - Cam attended Dickson School, Ridley College and McGill University. Together with his brother Jim, Cam had a successful career as a General Motors Dealer at Bennett Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC, a career spanning over 35 years until his retirement in 2000. Cam lead a busy life playing many sports and having many hobbies - he always had a project or two on the go. He was most happy spending time at his Florida home where he played tennis and baseball on a daily basis. When home in Cambridge, he enjoyed being in his workshop creating "one of a kind" items which included wood working, duck carving, glass, stone and mixed media. Being true labors of love, he would often give away his pieces to family and friends. His creativity is showcased on his website www.clbennett.com Sadly, we cannot adequately celebrate Cam's life right now during COVID. When the world recovers and we can hug and laugh and tell stories in person, we will have a celebration of life that he would have liked to attend himself. Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers that attended to Cam over the last couple of months and a special thanks to Dr. Taylor and Debbie Charron who assisted in carrying out Cam's final wishes. A private service has been held. In memory of Cam, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved