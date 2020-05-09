Terry Duggan (Camilla Thérèse), also known by her married name Proulx to many of her former students, passed away at Trinity Village Care Centre on May 7, 2020. Terry was born August 19, 1927 in Toronto Ontario to Anna May (née Shrubsole) and Michael James Duggan, the third of eight children, to a devout Roman Catholic family. Terry grew up going to the movies with her siblings and her Saturday Nickel and she loved Tarzan movies the most and aspired to live an adventuresome life. She graduated from high school at 16 and attended Toronto Normal School. Terry began her 45-year teaching career at Saint Martin's school in Cabbagetown. On her first day of school, the principal kicked her out of her classroom thinking she was a student. Terry lived at home and taught for several years and then trained to become a Phys-ed specialist. She moved to Kitchener in the mid-1950s and travelled to Europe with some of her girlfriends. Terry decided she liked Europe and applied to become a teacher for Canada's Department of National Defense at a Royal Canadian Air Force base in France in 1958. She was deployed to the 2-Wing base near Metz in Alsace-Lorraine on the French German border where she taught grade 1 in a school for the children of the air force staff. She enjoyed travelling around Europe and made many lifelong friends. She met her husband Laurence Proulx who was a fellow teacher and they were married in March 1961 (and divorced in 1978). They returned to Canada where they settled in Kitchener and had Michèle and Thomas. Terry returned to teaching as a kindergarten teacher in 1965 at Saint Paul's school and she taught kindergarten at several schools in the region including Saint Agnes and Canadian Martyrs, until her retirement in 1990. Terry loved teaching with all of her heart and soul and she especially loved her kindergarteners. After her retirement, she completed a second bachelor's degree in Fine Arts at Wilfred Laurier University and volunteered at various charitable organizations, including the MS society, until well into her eighties. She delighted in the company of her grandson Joseph Proulx and had many memorable adventures with him and his friend Cooper Strome. She is predeceased by her parents and several of her siblings; Marie, Paul, Sheila, Patricia and Annette; her nephews JP Lavergne and Paulo Duggan, her niece Gabrielle Duggan and her beloved good boy Shadow Duggan. She is survived by her children Thomas and Michèle and her grandson Joseph as well as her brother Michael Duggan and sister-in-law Marion, and her sister Adrienne Hinds as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Thank you to the professional and devoted staff at Trinity Village Care Center Walnut Grove for their loving care of Camilla (as she was known in her later years). Due to the Covid-19 emergency situation there will be no funeral, however an internment ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Trinity Village Opening Minds through Art program in which Camilla was able to participate in the autumn of 2019, or to the MS Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.