It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the passing of our great patriarch, Carl Albert Reynolds. Husband to his wife Anne, married for seventy-five years. Father of two sons, Dr. John (Donna), Terry (Marie), two grandchildren, Sean and Samantha. Predeceased by siblings, Kenneth (1937), Marjorie Berkes (1977), Robert (2005). Carl lived his entire life in the area of Galt/Cambridge. As a youth, he reached his sixteenth birthday and became eighteen overnight. He enlisted in the Highland Light Infantry of Canada and during World War Two spent four years in the army. When the war ended, he enrolled to start an apprenticeship in plumbing. He worked at the trade for seven years, turning himself into a human sponge. He learned everything possible about the building trade. In 1952, the City of Galt advertised the need for a new firefighter. Carl applied and was hired for the job. In his words, the best career in the world. He was the first local firefighter to complete fire college in Gravenhurst. When amalgamation of Galt, Preston and Hespeler took place in 1972, he was selected as the first training officer for the new city of Cambridge. In 1979, after seven years of personal satisfaction and daily stress he developed a heart condition which forced his retirement from the Fire Department five years short of retirement age. Working with a heart specialist who believed in exercise, little medication, no stress, lots of rest, good home-cooked food, time to reflect, to meditate, by 1982 he was well again, ready to take on a new life, a different challenge. He purchased seventy plus acres of farmland with no buildings. His stewardship of his land was paramount. Fifty acres was suitable to grow grain crops. With the help of the University of Guelph students, a high, barren rocky ridge was planted with thousands of seedlings, the area turned into a beautiful evergreen forest, complete today with groomed walking trails. A highlight in his life each year was to cut the family Christmas tree from his own small forest. He tried to plant trees on either side of his farm laneway using an auger. He kept breaking drill bits so he quickly gave up, finishing the job with a crowbar, pick and shovel. Today fifty majestic red maple trees form the entrance to his home. Carl architecturally planned and built a home on the property. Later, he bought a large barn in a box and managed to successfully put the jig-saw pieces together - the seventh or more building or rebuilding jobs he took on in his life. He was a dreamer, a planner a builder. Carl was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Every winter for over forty years, he spent a month in Florida, first at Treasure Island, later at Panama City Beach. He travelled the world; he cruised yearly with his wife Anne. He spent short and long term stays in every continent but Australia/New Zealand. He bought a lake front cottage lot in 1960, built a cottage and rebuilt it in 1994. It was a haven of peace and hospitality for family and friends who enjoyed the beach, the bonfires, the Kincardine Kiltie band on Saturday night and watching the beautiful Lake Huron sunsets from the deck. Carl was noted most of all for his love, his care, his dedication to his family as a husband, a father, a grandfather. Do not cry because he has gone, but rejoice that he has lived. A beautiful life - so well lived. Cremation has taken place. Interment to take place in the Lion's Head Cemetery. Because of the Corona Virus pandemic, a celebration of Carl's life will he held at a later date. So many people to thank. Our long-term family doctor, Dr. Schuster and his dedicated staff. Urologist, Dr. Chang and her efficient staff. A special thanks to Dr. Chouinard and the Medical Day Care workers at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for the compassion, concern and care shown to Carl as a patient. Lastly, our gratitude, our humble thank you to the ParaMeds, the home health care workers (LHIN) whose dedicated efforts allowed Carl the luxury of spending his final days with dignity, at home. Donations welcome to Lisaard House, Innisfree House or Medical Day Care, Cambridge Memorial Hospital.