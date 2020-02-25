|
It is with loving hearts and cherished memories that we share the death of Ross (Carl Roswell) Rickert. He died two days after celebrating his 95th birthday. Loving wife of Babe (Iona Brenneman). They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in July 2019. Cherished uncle of his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, including his godchildren: Christine Henhoeffer, Linda Boshart, the late Linda Pfaff (2019), Steven Bingeman, Lisa Paranyi, and Bradley Bierman. Brother-in-law of Delores Brenneman. Remembered by his supportive neighbours, Gary and Mary Rellinger. Born in Mannheim, ON, he was the son of Addison Rickert and Era Edith Cressman. Ross was the last surviving member of his family. Predeceased by his siblings Clare and Eilleen Rickert, Beatrice and Donald Jacobs, Doris and Elmer Jacobs and Borge Nielson, Walter and Doris Rickert. Also predeceased by his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Earl and Agnes Brenneman, Pearl and Curtis Roth, Lavern Brenneman, Fern and Delton Zehr and Leona and Lawrence Bingeman. Ross was a skilled carpenter, a Veteran of the Second World War, an avid bowler, fisherman, solo and cribbage player and a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Conestogo. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6-9pm. Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 131 Flaxmill Dr, Conestogo ON N0B 1N0 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor Joanna Miller presiding. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Reception to follow. In memory of Ross, donations to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020