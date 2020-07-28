Carlo SANTAROSSA

Passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Berta Annalisa Santarossa (Rottenbucher). Loving father of Anita Santarossa (Chris MacAlpine) and Sonia Santarossa (Fausto Perez). Dear and loving grandfather of Emily, Isabella and Andrew Perez. Brother of Jack (Florence), Lino (Angela), Virginio (Rosemary), Carmelo, Monsignor Angelo, Giovanna, Natalina and Alma. Predeceased by his parents, Giovanni Santarossa and Italia Marie Santarossa and brother Marco (Maria), Aldo, Adelia and Sylvanna Santarossa and nephews, Francesco, Johnny and John. He will be greatly missed by all his family, extended family and friends. He will also be missed by many of his many followers of his radio program "Radio Italia" at CKWR 98.5 FM. His master craftmanship in plastering for over 50 years is present in many homes and businesses across Ontario and world wide. He also volunteered his time and voice with the Waterloo Regional Police Male Chorus. A lover of music, family, friends and food, his spirit will live on in all our great memories with Carlo. He was an avid and dedicated fan of the Italian soccer team, Juventus. He enjoyed his gardens and fruit trees in his back yard, growing organic foods enjoyed by all his family and friends. Carlo's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 followed by the funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may join Carlo's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Reception at 290 Bridgeport Rd. E, Waterloo immediately after the service. Parking is available at St. Agnes School on Bluevale St. as well as parking lot on Goldbeck Lane. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Carlo's visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. Private family burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Waterloo at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Carlo's memorial and where you can RSVP.