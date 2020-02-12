|
Passed away suddenly on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 62. Loving mother of Dawne and the late Aaron. Dear sister of Rollande (Sam Rocchetti), Richard (Betty), Raymond (Kathy) and Marc (Joyce). Will be remembered by her sisters-in-law, Stella and Murielle and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Rolland and Marguerite and her three brothers. Carmelle's family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Memorial Service will follow, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Make A Wish Foundation-Southwestern ON or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thanks to the staff in the Emergency Department of Grand River Hospital for their efforts and support. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Carmelle's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 12, 2020