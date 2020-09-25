Carmen BASSETT

Carmen passed away at Victoria Place Retirement Home in Kitchener, her home for the past eight years, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, five days after her 92nd birthday. She was formerly of Kingston. Carmen was predeceased in 1998 by her beloved husband Willus Junior Bassett, parents Omer Leblanc and Marie Louise Thellend, her brothers and sisters, nephew-in-law Andre Boily, and great-great-niece France-Anne Sweeny. Carmen is survived by her nieces (including Renee Lessard Boily of Terrebonne, QC) and nephews, great-niece Marie-Josee Boily Sweeny of Conestogo, ON, great-nephew Eric Boily of Rawden, QC and their families, and her friends at Victoria Place in Kitchener. A sincere thank you is extended to the staff of Victoria Place for their friendship and compassionate care for Carmen. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.