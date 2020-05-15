Passed away on May 11, 2020 at Kitchener, ON at the age of 67. Beloved wife to Gerald. Loving mother to Allison (Matthew MacDonald) and Brendan (Amy Steadman). Cherished Nonna to Sydney, Sharlene (Patrick Cole), Autumn, Keenan, Hayden, Zoe and Adelaide and Bisnonna to Abigayl and Theodore. Dear sister of Norma Missio, Elisa Missio-Marocchi and Linda Missio McMann. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Victor Missio and Joan Harris, of Powell River, B.C. Educator, musician, academic, seamstress, quilter, baker - Carol was a woman of intellect, insight and wit who did not suffer fools gladly. A fantastic pianist and accompanist, she was sought after by singers and instrumentalists in Canada and abroad. As a junior/intermediate teacher, she was a pioneer in interdisciplinary education, holding specialist qualifications in Visual Arts, Drama, Math and English. Upon retirement, she obtained a Master's Degree from Trinity College's Faculty of Divinity (U of T), receiving several awards for academic excellence. Her persuit of a PhD from the same institution was cut short by the necessities of her cancer treatment. Carol was an alumna of Trinity College (University of Toronto), and the University of British Columbia, and a member of the Retired Teachers of Ontario. Carol's love of travel and music combined as she participated in choral workshops throughout England, Europe, and Canada. Her second home became the beloved alpine town of Triora, in Italy. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Carol's memorial and to offer memories from her life.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 15, 2020.