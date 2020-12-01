1/1
Carol Drury (Smyth) MACDONALD
Passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at age 90, in Stratford Ontario after suffering a stroke. Formerly of Kitchener-Waterloo for 34 years, Carol was born in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and raised her family in Montreal Quebec. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she had a strong belief in the hereafter and is now rejoicing with her husband James Samuel MacDonald, her sisters Elise Spratt and Elizabeth Garrett and her parents. She was loved and respected by her children Janet Spence, Judy Holden and Charles MacDonald, and their families and she will continue to be an influence in many lives. Her 11 grand children and 8 great grand children will miss their "Granny/GG". We all know how to play Bananagrams and Scrabble because of her. Carol MacDonald was a fantastic cook, inviting countless people for meals over many years. She was an avid walker and will be missed by her friends in the Waterloo Walking Group. She served two missions with her husband: three years in the Toronto Temple and one year in the Salt Lake City Family History Library. She was a great believer in helping others, serving for numerous years in Women's and Children's organizations. Carol will be laid to rest with her husband James at the Williamsburg Cemetery in Kitchener, Ontario. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, ON. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.co

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
(519) 271-7411
