Passed away on April 21, 2020 at Forest Heights in Kitchener, ON at the age of 72. Beloved mother of Michael and John Hallman. Cherished grandmother to Hannah and John Jr. Hallman. Dear sister to Gary (Julie) and Douglas (Janice) Hallman. A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Forest Heights for their excellent care of Carol. Private cremation has taken place with interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Carol's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020
