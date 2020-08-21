Carol HOHNER

Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Allan (the late Lynn) Hohner, Neil Hohner (Karen), and Rev. Virginia Cookman. Grandmother to Michael (Nicole), the late David (Brenda), Kenneth (Sue), Matthew, Stephen and the late Kendra. Great-grandmother to Eric, James and the late Carter. Dear sister to William (Elsie) Dahmer, Glenn (Betty) Dahmer and Larry (Carol) Dahmer. Sister-in-law to Donald Hohner. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Mary Dahmer and her brothers Doug and Ray {Rita) Dahmer. The Hohner family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Monday August 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. The Funeral service will take place in the Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11am. Guests also may watch the service via livestream at http://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Private interment in Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Trinity Village Care Center would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Masks are mandatory inside the funeral home for visitation and the service. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Carol's memorial and to RSVP for visitation and services.