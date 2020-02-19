|
Carol J. Martin passed away peacefully in her home, just as she had wanted, surrounded by loved ones. She will be missed by Ernie, her devoted husband of 57 years, her children and grandchildren and many friends. Carol is predeceased by parents Clayton and Vera (Snyder) Shantz. Surviving relatives are many in number. Carol was a hard-working and loving Mom to her children Richard "Rick" Martin, Valerie Martin-Sowers (Roger Sowers), Roger (Julie) Martin, Shellie (Sherman) Martin; and a caring grandma to twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Siblings are Ray (Marlene) Shantz, Dianne (Doug) Roeder, Lynn (Al) Stager and foster brother Alvin (Adeline) Thrush. Carol met her husband Ernie when they both attended OMBS, and a few years after marrying, they purchased the family farm near Bethel Mennonite Church, which is their home church where they served in many capacities for many years. In addition to being a dedicated wife and mother, Carol was also employed at St. Jacobs ABC, Drimmie Florist in Elora and then Frey's Flowers in Elmira. As a caring and empathetic person, Carol had a lifelong calling of serving others in many practical and meaningful ways; her family, her church family and many who didn't have a family until they met her. Carol and Ernie enjoyed singing together in many capacities, and most recently in the Gloryland Chorus. Once retired they started traveling, and had a trailer at Summer House, Miller Lake. Carol and Ernie made their home at Martin Grove Village in Waterloo, these past seven years. Pastor Dave's many visits over the last weeks in Carol's home as well as the care centers have been extremely encouraging and uplifting to her and to her family. Carol affectionately referred to Pastor Dave as her "couch warmer", as he visited her almost daily reading Scriptures to her and praying for her, while humbly sitting at her feet. As well, words cannot express the deep gratitude that Carol's family feels for her dear sisters, Dianne and Lynn, who gave of themselves to help the family care for their sister in her final days and support the rest of her family through this journey. Thank you to the staff at Grand River Hospital, the teams in the ER and the Freeport hospital staff, as well as the homecare system and especially Nurse Jane for her kindness, compassion and understanding. We couldn't have done it without all of these caring people. Family and friends are encouraged to come visit with the family at Bethel Mennonite Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Floradale Mennonite Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020. If desired, memorial donations can be made to World Vision or the . To learn greater detail about Carol's life and to share your condolences, visit www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020