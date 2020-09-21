1/1
Carol Maureen Hartman ARNDT
1941-12-25 - 2020-09-18
Passed away peacefully at the Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on September 18, 2020 at the age of 78. She will forever remain in the heart of her loving husband Mel of 58 years. Devoted mother to Jeff (Ruth), Sandra (Reiner) and Steven (Nicole). Survived by 9 grandchildren. Carol enjoyed baking with her grandchildren and sunsets at the cottage in Point Clark. Her smile will forever be treasured. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the nurses who assisted with Carol's daily care, especially Courtney, Sarah and Rieann as well as the doctors and nurses in the emergency department for the exceptional care they provided. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
