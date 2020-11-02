"Absent from the body and present with the Lord" 2 Corinthians 5:8 Carol passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife and best friend of Edward for 70 years who she met September 6, 1949 at a Luther League barbeque. Loving mother of Shelley Haffner (Ron), Jill Goodhew (Moreno), Julie Otterbein-Schroeder, Mark Otterbein and Janis Otterbein (Bret). Beloved grandmother to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Carol will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother Myrtle Baetz and sisters Marlene Leeman, Audrey and her husband Ed Leeman. Carol graduated from Eulers Business College as a young woman and went on to hold several office positions over the years. Mom treasured her summers with her family spent at the trailer at Macey's Bay and in later years boating on Georgian Bay. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed a good game of Scrabble. Mom was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and later a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She remained an active church member throughout her life and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Helping those less fortunate was important to mom. When the church sponsored a family from Namibia, Africa, mom took them under her wing and helped them learn to navigate life in Canada. She volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity, Out of the Cold program and was always ready to lend a helping hand to neighbours and friends. Special thanks to caregivers Susan, Brittany and Rita for their care and compassion following mom's stroke in August. Carol's family would also like to extend a special thank you to neighbours Mario and Joanne and their family for always being there. A private family service has been arranged for Carol on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. Donations in memory of Carol may be made to Canadian Lutheran World Relief or Operation Smile by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. "Thanking God for all His Blessings"