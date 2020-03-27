|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Carol, peacefully at Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care, Kitchener with family at her side on March 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Helmut Buchholz (1990), Carol will be dearly missed by daughters Bonnie Schabel (Gary) and Christine Poulin (Gilles). Born in Germany, Carol worked as a housekeeper, at a hospital and in factories. After leaving Germany in 1958, she spent time in California before coming to Canada, first in Toronto and eventually settling with her husband in Gowganda and later New Liskeard to focus on raising her family, which was her greatest joy. She loved to garden and crochet, was a big Blue Jays fan and in earlier years enjoyed curling with her husband. Never one to sit still for long, her boundless energy could be attributed to her love of coffee. Carol's huge heart and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 27, 2020