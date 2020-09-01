Passed away with her sons by her side at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving mother of Sean Arnold (Karen) and Scott Arnold (Sarah Wolf). Cherished grandmother of Eve, Charlotte and Samuel. Predeceased by her dear brother Donald and mother Alice. Caroline will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Caroline's wishes, Cremation has taken place and a Private Funeral Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com