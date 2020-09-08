On September 4, 2020 at the age of 76 years, Carolyn Anne Tanner peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Laura Mitchell and her husband Aubrey Nelson of Waterloo and Allan Mitchell and his wife Chantal of Abbotsford B.C. Dear grandmother of Steven Vaillancourt, Melissa Vaillancourt (Ryan Rodrigue), Melanie Drake (Matthew Drake), Dylan Mitchell, Jenna Mitchell and Ryder Mitchell. Great Grandmother of Caleb Drake, Clara Rodrigue, Charlotte Rodrigue and Henry Drake. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Anne Tanner and her special grandson Andrew Attaway. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot) on Tuesday September 8, 2020 from 2:00 till 4:00 and 6:00 till 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 9, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Gareth Goossen of Waterloo Mennonite Brethren officiating . Interment to follow at Glendale Cemetery in Etobicoke. Due to covid19 restrictions please register on our website for Carolyn's visitation and Service. Please select a time to visit or phone the funeral home at 519 888 7700 to register, please respect others by wearing a mask at the funeral home and use hand sanitizer. You are welcome to watch a livestream of the service by following the link posted on our website. Donations to the Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.grahamgiddyfh.com
for more information. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn's wish was to be remembered with a new teddy bear. Please bring your teddy bear to visitation. They will be donated to the New Toys for Needy Kids drive.