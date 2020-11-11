Caron passed away Friday November 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital due to complications of congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy. We recognize the stellar professionalism of the heroes at St. Mary's. Partner of Gerald (Gary) Goeree for over 30 years, Caron and Gary dated in high school, parted ways very temporarily and eventually realized that what they had started in 1976, needed to be forever. Caron lived for and adored her two sons, Jordan Andrew Goeree and Joshua Daniel Goeree. Her days started and ended thinking about them. Caron was a 40-year veteran psychiatric nurse, first in London, ON and then for over 25 years at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Caron is survived by her sister Beth McBlain (Jim Adams) of Pickering and her (twin) sister Carol MacRae (Joel MacRae) of Burlington. Caron is predeceased (Dec 2006) by her mother Jessie Easdale McBlain (nee Tyrrell), who also died of complications of heart disease. Caron will be sorely missed by niece Jamie Petrovic (Dean) of Richmond Hill and their children. She will be missed by her in-laws - MIL Winnie Goeree of New Hamburg, SIL Barb Angelucci (Lou Angelucci), nephew David Firtheagland (Christine) and nieces Marianne and Rachel Angelucci. Caron was an excellent cook and was our family chef for Easters, Thanksgivings and Christmases for decades. She made us costumes for Harry Potter days. She would host "Survivor" themed birthday parties for the boys serving (faux) 'Monkey Brains' for the boys and their guests. She was a consummate and gracious host, but we were not allowed in her kitchen while she was cooking. She was quick to offer solace from her Magic Wand for her clients or her owl-wise advice for their life toils. Caron loved music but hated repetitive noises. Anyone tapping their foot around her would soon be commanded to stop! Caron loved the fall season the most and Thanksgiving was her favourite holiday. We were fortunate to get her out of hospital just before this past Thanksgiving weekend. A tribute of 100 tulip bulbs have been planted along the front and side walkways of Caron's New Hamburg home 'that she wanted to die in'. Squirrel-forage forgiving, the home she loved will look forward to the spring that always comes after the sadness of winter. Caron liked tulips. Due to 'second waves' of COVID we have no immediate plans for memorial gatherings. Allow us time to 'think outside of the box' for other ways to gather with friends to toast Caron's memory. We would encourage donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation in Caron's name. The talent and compassion of the front-line workers there deserve our gratitude. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca