Carrie E. Pineault
1978-10-22 - 2020-09-05
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carrie on September 5th, 2020. Beloved daughter of Craig and the Late June Burrows. She is survived by her sister Natalie Hume (Brian) and her Nephew Dan and Niece Victoria "Mikey" Fry. Carrie will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humour, her love of music and her outgoing personality. Carrie was born in Moncton New Brunswick October 22nd, 1978 and was a firecracker from an early age. Educated across Canada Carrie became an intake worker for the Region of Waterloo in her quest to help others. A private family interment will take place at Farringdon Burial Grounds. Arrangements have been entrusted to TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross St., Brantford, Ontario. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to a charity of your choice in Carrie's memory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.tollfh.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
