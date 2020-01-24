|
Casey Ray Bast of Atwood, passed away suddenly in Huntsville on Monday, January 20, 2020 in his 46th year. Husband of Kelly (Hooper) Bast of Atwood. Father of Noah Hooper of Huntsville, and Ethan Bast of Atwood. Son of Ken and Laura (Maitland) Bast of Waterloo, and grandson of Lydia Maitland of New Hamburg. Brother of Meghan and David Shory of Toronto, son-in-law of Bob Hooper of Collingwood, and brother-in-law of Cindy and Tom McKee of Collingwood, and Mike Hooper of Thornbury. Loved also by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by his grandparents Ervin and Emmeline Bast, and Malcolm Maitland, mother-in-law Doreen Hooper, and brother-in-law Marc Hooper. In true Casey style, a casual celebration of his life will be held at the Listowel Golf Club on Monday, January 27th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., with words of remembrance at 6:30 p.m. Memorial donations to the Atwood Lion's Club, or Huntsville Hospital would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 24, 2020