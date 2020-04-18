|
Passed away peacefully at Columbia Forest Long Term Care on April 15, 2020 at the age of 99, just three months shy of her 100th birthday. Catherine was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 17, 1920. Predeceased by her husband of 71 years Matthew Allmand (2009), daughter Janis Rayner (2013), son-in law Harry Rayner (2016), daughter Irene Dalyrmple (1994), son-in law Gordon Dalyrmple, brother John and sister Christina. She is survived by grandchildren Susan (Don) Cable, Kevin (Tracy) Rayner, Wendy Rayner, Michael (Karen) Dalrymple, Shauna Dalyrmple, Janice Dalyrmple and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia Forest LTC for taking care of her for over four years. At Catherine's request no services will be held. Condolences to the family and donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020