Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Allmand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Allmand


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Allmand Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Columbia Forest Long Term Care on April 15, 2020 at the age of 99, just three months shy of her 100th birthday. Catherine was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 17, 1920. Predeceased by her husband of 71 years Matthew Allmand (2009), daughter Janis Rayner (2013), son-in law Harry Rayner (2016), daughter Irene Dalyrmple (1994), son-in law Gordon Dalyrmple, brother John and sister Christina. She is survived by grandchildren Susan (Don) Cable, Kevin (Tracy) Rayner, Wendy Rayner, Michael (Karen) Dalrymple, Shauna Dalyrmple, Janice Dalyrmple and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia Forest LTC for taking care of her for over four years. At Catherine's request no services will be held. Condolences to the family and donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -