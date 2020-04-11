|
|
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on April 3, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved wife of Rick. Loving mother of Valerie, Tom (Holly) and Hugh. Dear sister of Mike. Aunt to Siobhan, Meaghan and Jake. Catherine had a well-rounded career. She pursued many fields; she worked as a chemist, technical writer, and a baker. Her pleasures in life included reading, cooking, fine-dining, snowboarding, curling, ballroom dancing and of course was devoted to her wonderful family. Catherine was a generous and selfless soul who took great pleasure in making people around her happy. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Catherine's Life will be scheduled at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Red Cross Society - Waterloo Region or Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Catherine's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020