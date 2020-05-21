Catherine Barbara Ruetz, "Katie", passed away peacefully after a brief illness with pneumonia, on May 18, 2020 at Trinity Village in Kitchener. She is predeceased by her husband, Albert "Bert" (2004) and her parents Katie and Nick Gengler. Katie is survived by her sons David and Thomas and their spouses Teresa, Nancy. Left to mourn her passing are great friends and neighbours as well as, sisters-in-law Frances (Robert) Ruetz, Theresa Tomko, Joyce (Jack) Ruetz, and a sister-like cousin, Barbara Braman of Jacksonville, Florida. There are many nieces, nephews and Godchildren who have special memories of Katie, including many holiday celebrations at the welcoming Waterloo home. Other family predecessors include: brothers-in-law Fr. Francis Ruetz C.R., Gerrard Ruetz, sister-in-law, Kay Paleczny (Joseph) and close cousins Joseph and John Bayer, and Barbara Eitel. Katie was born in Kitchener on September 4, 1934. She attended St. Louis, German school at Schwaben Club, and KCI. Katie formed an integral part of her younger years at Camp Tekawitha on Paradise Lake, where she developed many lifelong friendships. Her faith was strong throughout her life and had long involvement with the CWL at Lourdes and St. Louis parishes. Katie and Bert started their married life in Hamilton where Bert worked for Bell, later moving back to Waterloo to raise their boys. Katie worked for the Equitable Life Insurance Company and helped in the offices of the Right to Life organization. Her adventures to Europe in 1954, travels with Bert, and visits to NYC to see relatives as a young person were cherished memories. She enjoyed special moments and laughter with her childhood friends' club, entitled "You Go- I Go". They celebrated with a limo ride for a 50th reunion, and on another occasion, honouring the 100th birthday of their grade one teacher at Notre Dame Convent in Waterdown. Her monthly dinner club was a connection of dear friends, where they shared pride in their families and current events. Katie enjoyed theatre and the movies, old and new, attending many theatrical productions. The family wish to extend much appreciation to staff at Trinity Village, particularly the Pinewoods team, to the staff of Clair Hills Retirement Home, Sunnyside Home Convalescent Care and the PSW team who provided care in her home. In these challenging times of Covid Pandemic, close family members will attend a funeral service on Friday May 22nd, 2020. Fr. Phil O'Reilly, C.R. will officiate. Katie's extended family and friends may view the livestream via www.erbgood.com. Burial will follow at Mount Hope cemetery. A memorial mass will occur at a later date, details to be announced at a later date. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to Canadian Food for Children, Carmelite of St. Joseph, St Louis RC Church or Birthright may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo, at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 21, 2020.