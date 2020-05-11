Passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side and surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Sakura House, at the age of 63, after an extended battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Doug Paterson, devoted mother of Kyle (Jackie), Matthew (Sarah), Amanda (Heather and Matthew) and Austin (Jen), adored grandma to Deeanna. She will be greatly missed by Ron (Joanne), as well as by her brother-in-law Bruce Carpenter, and her siblings, Rob Schamber and his wife Jackie, Susan and her husband Wayne Schwartz, Diane and her husband Rob Leonard, and Dan Schamber. Cherished aunt of Tim (Sarah), Terry (Colleen), Stephanie, Jamie (Ellisa), Meghann (Matt), Jason, Andy (Kata), Jorden (Mark), Kelsey (Branden), and Michael (Hannah). She will be fondly remembered by her extended family, friends, and all those who knew her. Predeceased by her parents, Cyril and Betty Schamber (nee Stahle) in 2005, and her sister Margaret Carpenter in 2019. Cathy was born in Doon and spent the majority of her life in Kitchener, an integral part of the City of Kitchener staff for over 30 years, and a fixture in the annual charity event Rock Revival. Retiring to Tavistock in 2011, Cathy ran the unofficial Tavistock Cat Colony, ensuring the stray cats in the area were fed and cared for, including spaying and neutering, to reduce the growing population. Family meant everything, and despite travelling the world, her happiest times were at home, having a big family meal. Everyone was always welcome, and there were many people who called her Mom, and came to her for help, and love. Special Thanks to Nurse Young Mee Jung and Dr. Fryer for their exceptional care. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Assistance Program (cancerassist.ca), the KW Humane Society (kwhumane.com), or the charity of your choice, in her memory, would be appreciated by the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.