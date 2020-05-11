Catherine Denise "Cathy" WARNE
Passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side and surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Sakura House, at the age of 63, after an extended battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Doug Paterson, devoted mother of Kyle (Jackie), Matthew (Sarah), Amanda (Heather and Matthew) and Austin (Jen), adored grandma to Deeanna. She will be greatly missed by Ron (Joanne), as well as by her brother-in-law Bruce Carpenter, and her siblings, Rob Schamber and his wife Jackie, Susan and her husband Wayne Schwartz, Diane and her husband Rob Leonard, and Dan Schamber. Cherished aunt of Tim (Sarah), Terry (Colleen), Stephanie, Jamie (Ellisa), Meghann (Matt), Jason, Andy (Kata), Jorden (Mark), Kelsey (Branden), and Michael (Hannah). She will be fondly remembered by her extended family, friends, and all those who knew her. Predeceased by her parents, Cyril and Betty Schamber (nee Stahle) in 2005, and her sister Margaret Carpenter in 2019. Cathy was born in Doon and spent the majority of her life in Kitchener, an integral part of the City of Kitchener staff for over 30 years, and a fixture in the annual charity event Rock Revival. Retiring to Tavistock in 2011, Cathy ran the unofficial Tavistock Cat Colony, ensuring the stray cats in the area were fed and cared for, including spaying and neutering, to reduce the growing population. Family meant everything, and despite travelling the world, her happiest times were at home, having a big family meal. Everyone was always welcome, and there were many people who called her Mom, and came to her for help, and love. Special Thanks to Nurse Young Mee Jung and Dr. Fryer for their exceptional care. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Assistance Program (cancerassist.ca), the KW Humane Society (kwhumane.com), or the charity of your choice, in her memory, would be appreciated by the family.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Cathy's passing. My thoughts are with you Doug and family. I will always cherish the good times, her care of others and chats at work about family and Deeanne. Our Rock Revival practises, fun and laughs will forever be in my memories!!
Stephanie Brasseur
Coworker
May 11, 2020
My deepest and heartfelt condolences to Doug and Cathy's family. Cathy was exceptional and will be very fondly remembered for her kindness and lots of words of encouragement!
Michele Boegli
Friend
May 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to Doug and the family. Way, way too soon, but great memories of Cathy will forever bring a smile to my face.
Ken Carmichael
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Always a force of knowledge, love, and support. So thankful to have known Cathy and I cherish all of the memories we have together. She was an amazing mother and an even better Grandma ! She will have a special place in my heart always.
Rae
Friend
