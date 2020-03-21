|
|
Passed away at Lanark Heights on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of George Divaris and loving mother of Demo and Gerry. Arrangements are incomplete and may be obtained by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 or visit www.henrywalser.com for Catherine's memorial. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020