Catherine Isabel (Needham) Hoffman, age 80, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Wife of the late Carl Hoffman, her "other half", for 38 years. Loving mother of Christine and her husband Richard Seip. Proud and devoted grandmother of Victoria and Andrew Eisses and Elizabeth Seip. She was fondly known as "Bubby" to many people. She gained so much of her strength from the people around her and by watching the next generation. Cathy will be truly missed. Catherine was born in Walkerton, Ontario and moved to the K-W area when she was 17. She was predeceased by her parents Ogle and Mary Needham and her much-loved siblings: Marion Hutchinson (Robert), Audrey Webb (Jack) and George Needham. She will be missed by her sister-in-law Doris Needham and many nieces and nephews. She gained great joy from being part of the Seip/Drung family as well. She had many roles in life but got the most joy from being a grandmother. Whether it was a riding lesson, a horse show, Music Night at Central, a Kiwanis concert, sports events, drives to confirmation, graduations and most recently a wedding, she absolutely glowed when she was in the presence of her "girls". "Cathy" was a devoted caregiver starting at Pinehaven Nursing Home in the late 1960's. She then spent more than 35 years at Grand River Hospital. She treasured the friendships she made in her time with the Physiotherapy Department. Even in retirement she served as a personal care worker at Columbia Forest LTC Home. Her life's goal was to make people smile, laugh and feel better. A dedicated member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, one of her greatest joys was singing in the choir as well as being an elder, a greeter and a volunteer for "Out of the Cold". She also cherished her "adopted" church family at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the care staff at Chartwell Westmount LTC - Williamsburg Neighbourhood. She enjoyed being involved in the many activities and events and was quite proud of her role as President of the Resident's Council. Memorial donations can be made in her honour to the Music Program at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Kitchener- cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private family service and committal have been held at Parkview Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for us to gather again and pay tribute to this wonderful lady. Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. -Matthew 11:28 (NIV) Please visit www.henrywalser.com for Cathy's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.