Catherine passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 57. Beloved wife of Rob and loving mother of Ellyn (James) and Lindsay (Aaron). Dear sister of Paul Trethewey, Jim (Nancy) Trethewey, Susan Follows, Mary Trethewey (David Moody) and sister-in-law Karen Klea. Loving daughter of Thelma and the late George Trethewey. Predeceased by her mother and father in-law Orville and Dorothy Klea and brother-in-law Ted Follows. Catherine leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Catherine is remembered for her positive outlook on life and fighting spirit. The epitome of resilience, Catherine faced significant adversity in her life but never let it set her back or keep her from trying new things. Since her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis 25 years ago, Catherine welcomed new adventures including backcountry canoeing and kayaking, dog sledding, hot air balloon rides, and road-tripping across Canada. In recent years, Catherine enjoyed spending time at the cottage with friends and family. Catherine's loving husband of 36 years, Rob, was her biggest cheerleader, fiercest advocate, and continuously pushed limits to provide her with every opportunity he could. With the support and encouragement from amazing friends, family, and support workers over the years, she was able to live life to the fullest. Catherine inspired those around her by focusing on what was possible rather than what wasn't. As her disease progressed, she continuously adjusted to her new reality with grace. With her steadfast determination and zest for life, she refused to let the barriers of her disease limit her possibilities. Her radiant smile, warm eyes, and caring heart will be greatly missed. Due to the coronavirus, private cremation has taken place and Catherine's life will be celebrated in meaningful ways by those she loved. An online tribute is available through the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available through the funeral home). Please visit www.henrywalser.com
to share memories and photos.