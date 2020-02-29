|
|
After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Catherine Logue on Friday, February 21, 2020 with family by her side. Sincere thanks to Dr. Ferguson and Dr. Hogg as well as all the staff on 11 South at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Your exceptional care and compassion brightened Cathie's days. Cathie is the cherished daughter of Anne and Daniel Logue, dearest sister of Don (Dianne), and adored by nieces Heather (Kyle), Allison (Matt). Cathie is also treasured by her Aunts Kathleen (Chris) and Barbara (Antonio) as well as many cousins. Dearly loved by Emily (Patrick), godson Les (Jacqueline) and goddaughter Sarah (Jamie) and many wonderful caring friends. Cathie loved gardening and spent many joyful hours making hers beautiful. She was a current member of the Waterloo Horticultural Society. She was a dedicated and valued employee of OTIP where she worked as a Corporate Legal Clerk. Cathie was kind, caring and selfless, devoted friend. She was always willing to help and give a kind, encouraging word. She was a bright light in all our lives and we will carry that light and her love in our hearts to guide and comfort us. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467, from 2-5 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 3:30 p.m. Cathie's wishes are to have a room filled with garden flowers (empty vases will be available at the funeral home), friends and family wearing bright colours, music, laughter and happy memories. Donations can be made to Innisfree House, or give the "Gift of Life" by donating blood if you are able.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020