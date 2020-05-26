Catherine Norma Gale
Gale, Catherine Norma Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on May 24, 2020. Loving wife of the late Reg Gale. Predeceased by her loving mother Verlie Porter. Sister of Phillip Porter and the late Brian Porter. Loving mother of Kerri (Al), Ken (Susan) and Kevin (Heather). A special grandmother of Jessica, Cam, Cody, Alexa, Brad, Tyler and Hannah and Great Grandmother to Gavin and Hendrix. Will also be missed by her furry friend Abby. Norma loved her church family at KCI - your touch on her life meant so much to her. Norma had a lust for life and loved spending time with her family and friends. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at GRH Cancer Clinic and the HomeCare team, their kindness and support will never be forgotten. As per Norma's wishes a cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements are entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick Street Kitchener, Ontario (519-749-8467). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywasler.com for Catherine's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Not sure what to say?

