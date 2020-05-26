Catherine WARD
Passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place in Elmira on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late George Ward. Loving mother of Joe Ward (Irene), Jerome Ward (Sonya), Christine Stephens (Greg), Cindy Ward and the late Jamie Ward. Loving mother-in-law of Dani Ward. Proud Grandma of Jeff (Marissa), Jess (Bill), Matt, Dan, Chuck, Jen (Tim), Samantha (Jeff), Jordan and many great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Daniel and Kristina Neumann. Survived by her sister Shirley Bullas. Predeceased by her sister Betty Robbins and her brother Joe Newman. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service via livestream on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:30 pm via the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery (note: the graveside ceremony will also be livestreamed approximately 15 minutes after the completion of the chapel service). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Catherine's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.
