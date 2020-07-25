1/1
Cathrine Caroline (Rock) Connolly
Cathrine Caroline Connolly (Rock), 94 of Milverton Ontario, passed away peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge with family by her side on July 23, 2020. Cathrine is survived by children Frank (Nancy)Connolly-Kitchener, Ferg (Linda)Connolly-West Lorne, Marianne Metcalfe- Stratford, James (Connie)Connolly-Englehart, Susan (Guy)Allaire-Sudbury, and daughter in law Pat Connolly-St-Clements. Grandchildren Michelle Kain, Michael(Sherry)Connolly, Melissa(Rik)Bradley, John(Tanya)Connolly, Jim(Jen)Connolly, Charlene(Andy)Richardson, Chloe Connolly, Linsey(Luke)Vankooten, Chris Metcalfe, Clayton(Larissa)Connolly, Ellen Connolly, Elizabeth(Rick)Connolly/Latendresse, Lee(Adrienne)Allaire, Jason(Elise)Allaire, Guy(Melissa)Allaire, and also survived by 42 beautiful great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Cathrine is reunited with her beloved husband Fergus Connolly which they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. Also predeceased by her 2 sons Larry and Paul Connolly, daughter in law Linda Connolly, son in law Randy Richardson, granddaughters Tanya Richardson, Gabriel Connolly, grandsons Brian Connolly, and John Kain. Predeceased by parents Fred and Martha (Rock), brother Howard (Ruth) Rock, sister Marjorie Rock, sister Grace (Ernie) Harris. Cathrine was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic parish and member of the C.W.L. Mom was so proud that she was able to work out of the home in the lab at Stratford General Hospital for over 17 years. She enjoyed her casino nights, BINGO gatherings with her family and friends. The Connolly family has many memories of Mom and Dad's BIG family dinners on Sundays where Mom would take fresh vegetables right from Dad's garden and spend hours in the kitchen preparing. Finally, we would like to acknowledge Knollcrest Lodge for their dedication to our mother and compassionate care in the 6+ years she resided there. Mom called Knollcrest her home. We are forever grateful for your welcoming arms, clean environment, sincerity, and helping to take care of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and giving her the best quality of life where she felt the most comfortable. Visitation at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 96 Huron Street, Stratford on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. The private Family Mass will take place at 1:00 p.m. (masks required as well as social distancing while on St. Joseph's Catholic Church property) Interment to follow in Avondale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Knollcrest Lodge or a charity of your choice through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
