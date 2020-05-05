On Friday, April 24th 2020, Cecil Reast, husband, father, and brother, passed away at St Mary's Hospital after a brief illness. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Olga and his daughters, Jayne, Jennifer, Janet, and Gloria in Canada, and his son, Geoffrey in England, along with their families. Cecil was one of 20 children, and will be fondly remembered by his two remaining sisters, Bet and Maisie, in England and his brother, Brian, in Guatemala along with their respective families. Included among those touched by his passing are his many friends, both young and old. A virtual service is to be held Saturday, May 9th at 2 p.m. in Kitchener.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store