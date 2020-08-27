MILLER, Cedric Clyde Passed away at the Brantford General Hospital on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving and devoted husband of Cheryl (nee Rooke), who together shared 45 years of marriage. Cherished father of Corinne (Evan) and Clayton (Ronda). Proud grandfather of Coleman and Carmine. Cedric was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Clyde Miller. Cedric will be sadly missed by his siblings Eric, Jamie and Rose, his sister-in-law Sharon, brother-in-law Tony, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. At Cedric's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Newfoundland Club,1500 Dunbar Rd, Cambridge ON., on Sunday Sept 20, 2020 from 2-4pm. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to your local hospice or the Canadian Diabetes Association. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca
.