Charlene Grace Ann (Hall) NUNNIKHOVEN
It is with great sorrow and all our love that we announce the passing of Charlene on Thursday October 22, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife for 50 years of Fred Nunnikhoven. Loving mother of Steve (Lisa) and Jason (Leah). Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Sarah and Kurt. Charlene will be fondly remembered by her sisters Charlotte and Sue. Predeceased by her parents John and Agnes Hall, sisters Rosemary and Judy, brothers John (Susan), Randy and Eddie, and brother-in-law Don. She will also be missed by brothers and sisters-in-law Carl (Elfrieda), Ron, Dave (Nancy), John (Sharon), Bob (Fran) and Linda (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. People may remember Charlene as a school bus driver, waitress or member of a Cambridge bowling league. Charlene enjoyed golfing, gardening, baking, knitting, reading and puzzles. Cremation has taken place and due to the current pandemic no service or visitation will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Charlene may be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 31, 2020.
